Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 521,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

