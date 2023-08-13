Insider Buying: Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

Milton Capital Plc (LON:MII – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Burne purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,389.78).

Milton Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MII opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Milton Capital Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88.

About Milton Capital

Milton Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on one or more acquisitions in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, asset acquisition, scheme of arrangement, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

