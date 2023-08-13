Insider Buying: Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys £100,200 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins bought 6,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,670 ($21.34) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($128,051.12).

Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Alan Giddins purchased 24,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,449 ($18.52) per share, for a total transaction of £347,760 ($444,421.73).

Hill & Smith Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,714 ($21.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,764 ($22.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,596.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HILS shares. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

