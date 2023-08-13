Insider Buying: Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys £100,200 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins bought 6,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,670 ($21.34) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($128,051.12).
Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Alan Giddins purchased 24,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,449 ($18.52) per share, for a total transaction of £347,760 ($444,421.73).
Hill & Smith Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,714 ($21.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,764 ($22.54). The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,596.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,536.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
