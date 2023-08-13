Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Livent by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after buying an additional 316,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $22.57 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

