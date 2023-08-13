Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $140.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

