Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 435 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

