Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Corning stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

