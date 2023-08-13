Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Orion worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth $21,807,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Orion in the first quarter valued at $9,104,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Orion in the fourth quarter valued at $10,080,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.83 million. Orion had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

