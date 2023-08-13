Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.67 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,370 shares of company stock worth $5,054,853 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

