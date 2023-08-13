Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

KKR opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

