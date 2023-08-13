Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global Industrial worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GIC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

