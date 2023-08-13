Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.26% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -490.31%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

