ING Groep NV Sells 88,785 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,785 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.