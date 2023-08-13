ING Groep NV Sells 4,565 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

