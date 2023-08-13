ING Groep NV Sells 18,039 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $147.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

