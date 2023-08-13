ING Groep NV Sells 145,324 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,324 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

