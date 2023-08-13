ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,652 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Corteva by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Corteva by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Corteva by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.41 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

