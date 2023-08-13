ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,759 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $298,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $260,507.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,104 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.