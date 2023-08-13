ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

