ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 108.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $215.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.