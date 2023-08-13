Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $361.00 million-$391.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.67 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.21 on Friday. Infinera has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

