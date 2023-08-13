Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stake Boosted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Independent Bank worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,144,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $21,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independent Bank by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 153,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $57.14. 149,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,338. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

