Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Impinj Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $197,362.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,963.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

