Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Immunovant stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock worth $2,458,197. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

