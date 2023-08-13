Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s previous close.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

IMCR stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

