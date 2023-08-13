Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,169 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.81% of Immunic worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Immunic by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMUX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

