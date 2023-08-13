Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.26.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.