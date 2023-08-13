Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,127,700 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the July 15th total of 535,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

