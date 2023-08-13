IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 2.5 %

IAG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

