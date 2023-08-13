IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.93.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $58.66 on Thursday. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,880,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IAC by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,986,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in IAC by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 36,678 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

