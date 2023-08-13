Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

