Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBANM stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

