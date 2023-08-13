Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of HBANM stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.
