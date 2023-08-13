Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUDAR remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Hudson Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000.

