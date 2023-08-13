Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.26 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.52 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.68 or 0.00029497 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00099294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,005,231 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

