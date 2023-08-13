Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 6th

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.68 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

