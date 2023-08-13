Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.61 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

