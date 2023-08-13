HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HMNF opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.13. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

HMN Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

