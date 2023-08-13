Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Hilltop Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 97,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

