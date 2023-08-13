Hilltop Partners LLC Has $560,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,025 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

