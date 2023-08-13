Hilltop Partners LLC Has $501,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hilltop Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,147 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Valence8 US LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 227,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 87,906 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,682,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

