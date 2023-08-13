Hilltop Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. 912,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,879. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

