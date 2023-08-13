HI Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $549,190.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.45 or 1.00034155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00316155 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $480,978.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

