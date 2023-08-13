HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR) Short Interest Up 109.1% in July

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

HHG Capital Price Performance

Shares of HHGCR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. HHG Capital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

