Hermez Network Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00014685 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.81 million and approximately $681.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.78 or 1.00050965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32063922 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

