Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

HSDT opened at $0.19 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

