Head to Head Review: Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wesfarmers and Floor & Decor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers N/A N/A N/A $1.19 13.66 Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.60 $298.20 million $2.67 39.05

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Wesfarmers. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wesfarmers and Floor & Decor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Floor & Decor has a consensus target price of $103.19, suggesting a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Wesfarmers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor 6.55% 16.94% 6.60%

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Wesfarmers on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses. The Kmart Group segment comprises of Kmart and Target which are retailers of apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumable; and Catch which is an online retailer offering branded products on a first-party basis and a third-party online marketplace. The WesCEF segment refers to manufacturer and marketer of chemicals for industry, mining, mineral processing, broadacre and horticultural fertilisers, marketer and distributor of LPG and LNG; and manufacturer of wood-plastic composite decking and screening products. The Officeworks segment covers the retail and supply of office products and solutions for households, small-to-medium sized businesses, and the

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves installers, commercial businesses, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

