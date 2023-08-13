Head to Head Review: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) vs. CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and CBL International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 8.08% 17.45% 7.12% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and CBL International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co., Ltd. $105.90 billion 0.56 $8.44 billion $104.46 7.57 CBL International $462.91 million 0.08 $3.68 million N/A N/A

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Summary

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. beats CBL International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, and rail services; and sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services, as well as invests in plants, marine resource development facilities, ships, aviation, aerospace, rail, automobiles, and mining/construction/industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

