Head-To-Head Review: J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) versus Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sprouts Farmers Market and J Sainsbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 3 6 0 0 1.67 J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus price target of $33.63, indicating a potential downside of 12.62%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than J Sainsbury.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and J Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 3.86% 27.23% 9.20% J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and J Sainsbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.40 billion 0.61 $261.16 million $2.41 15.97 J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 209.20

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Sprouts Farmers Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats J Sainsbury on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

