Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) vs. International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology 6.30% 27.29% 5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 3 0 2.43 International Game Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.88%. Given International Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $653.49 million 2.26 -$133.34 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $4.27 billion 1.50 $275.00 million $1.32 24.29

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services to licensed sports betting operators. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer remote game server solution. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services, as well as money transfers. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

