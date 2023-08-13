Head-To-Head Comparison: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Qifu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.43 $65.56 million $2.33 6.76 Qifu Technology $2.40 billion 1.12 $583.45 million $3.38 4.94

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Qifu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qifu Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Qifu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $22.65, suggesting a potential upside of 35.63%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 61.07% 18.07% 3.79% Qifu Technology 23.86% 20.52% 9.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Qifu Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Qifu Technology pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

